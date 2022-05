U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects at the Robb Elementary School memorial, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he planned to meet with lawmakers in Congress about guns after a Texas elementary school shooting last week in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

