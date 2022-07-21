Biden says he's 'doing great,' 'keeping busy' despite COVID

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he is "doing great" and keeping busy after testing positive for COVID-19. read more

"Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today," Biden tweeted on his official @POTUS account on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Paul Grant

