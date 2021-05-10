U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Colonial Pipeline outage following a cyber attack while facing reporters with Vice President Kamala Harris in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.