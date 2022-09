Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Hurricane Ian was an emergency in South Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts, according to the White House.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











