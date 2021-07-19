Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery

Customers visit Macy's flagship store in New York City, New York, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said an increase in prices was expected to be temporary, but his administration understood that unchecked inflation over the longer term would pose a 'real challenge' to the economy and would remain vigilant.

Biden said he told Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell recently that the Fed was independent and should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable recovery.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci

