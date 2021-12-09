Biden says it's good news 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on developments related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States was making progress in the battle against COVID-19 and it was good news regulators had expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds. read more

Biden also said it was encouraging news that preliminary data shows three doses of Pfizer's (PFE.N) vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variant.

"My message is very straightforward and simple. If you got vaccinated six months ago ... get your booster right away," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nadita Bose, Editing by Chris Gallagher and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.