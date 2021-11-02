Biden says McAuliffe will win 'tight' Virginia race for governor

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he thinks fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe will be elected governor of Virginia, as voters cast their ballots in what he said will be a "tight race."

"We all knew from the beginning it's gonna be tight race," Biden said, anticipating a result could come late in the night and be driven by how well the party did in getting voters to the polls.

