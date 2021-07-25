United States
Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but said it "remains to be seen" if that measure would be included in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool
