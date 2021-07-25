Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while hosting an event marking the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Executive Office building in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but said it "remains to be seen" if that measure would be included in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.