Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while hosting an event marking the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Executive Office building in Washington, U.S. June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he remained adamant about the need to create a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, but said it "remains to be seen" if that measure would be included in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:23 AM UTCU.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

United StatesBiden says 'remains to be seen' if immigration measure part of wider budget bill
United StatesRepublican lawmaker says public transit dispute holding up U.S. infrastructure bill
United States'Worth the wait': New York marriage bureau reopens for in-person weddings
United StatesThreat of lightning storms adds to struggle to contain large California fire