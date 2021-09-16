Biden says Republican governors are undermining COVID safety response

U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed his ire at the governors of Florida and Texas, accusing the Republican leaders of going to extra lengths to "undermine the life-saving requirements" he proposed on businesses intended to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Heather Timmons

