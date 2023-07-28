Biden says Republican party is 'undermining' the nation's military

U.S. President Biden nominates Air Force General Brown to serve as next Joint Chiefs chair at White House event in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden is flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Vice President Kamala Harris and Air Force Gen. Charles Brown, Jr., prior to after nominating Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday accused the Republican party of "undermining the U.S. military" by allowing U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville to block more than 300 U.S. military appointments over the Pentagon's abortion policy.

Republican Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Defense Department policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion.

