Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'















PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was incredibly pleased with the turnout in the U.S. election and said the Republican Party would now need to decide "who they are".

Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia Summit, Biden said his focus was on the Georgia Senate race. Edison Research projected on Saturday that the U.S. Senate next year would remain under the control of the Democrats, handing a major victory to Biden

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies











