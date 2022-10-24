Biden says Republicans would cause 'chaos' in U.S. economy















WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Under pressure over his handling of inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden took aim on Monday at opposition Republicans, warning their economic plans would cause chaos in the world's largest economy if they won control of Congress in Nov. 8 elections.

Biden appeared before a young, energetic crowd of Democratic National Committee workers at DNC headquarters, who greeted him with chants of "Let's go Joe!"

That enthusiasm is not reflected in his nationwide approval ratings, which remain below 50%.

With 15 days before the midterm elections that will determine the course of the final two years of Biden's term, polls give Republicans a decisive edge in the U.S. House of Representatives and are showing the Senate a toss-up.

Biden seized on Republican congressional leaders statements that they may refuse to approve an increase in the U.S. debt limit next year, which could throw the United States into default unless they can scale back some of Biden's spending priorities.

"Republicans are determined to hold the economy hostage," said Biden. "There is nothing that would create more chaos ... Republicans are going to crash the economy.

A Republican takeover of Congress would stymie Biden's agenda, and could usher in new GOP policies on drilling, abortion, taxes and spending programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Biden added he would not approve any Republican attempts to cut entitlement spending programs like Social Security benefits for retirees.

"Let me be clear: I will not cut Social Security," he said.

Americans have been telling pollsters they are most concerned about inflation, followed by jobs, gun violence and abortion rights, Reuters/Ipsos survey data shows.

The Republican National Committee rejected Biden's comments.

"Voters know Democrat control of Washington delivered higher prices, more crime, and a nation headed in the wrong direction," said RNC spokesperson Emma Vaugh.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Stephen Coates











