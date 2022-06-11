1 minute read
Biden says Senate negotiators in gun talks remain 'mildly optimistic'
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on modest measures to address gun violence were still "mildly optimistic."
He made the comment after speaking several times to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who is leading the talks.
