Biden says Senate negotiators in gun talks remain 'mildly optimistic'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the IV CEO Summit of the Americas during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Senate negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on modest measures to address gun violence were still "mildly optimistic."

He made the comment after speaking several times to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who is leading the talks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.