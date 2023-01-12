Biden says some material marked classified was found in a locked garage















WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his lawyers searched his Delaware homes and found a small number of documents marked classified in a locked garage in Wilmington, and an adjacent room.

The president said his lawyers notified the Justice Department immediately and was cooperating fully. No documents were found in his Rehoboth Beach house.

"They finished the review last night," Biden told reporters. "They discovered a small number of documents of classified marketing in storage areas and file cabinets in my home, in my personal library," he said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











