Biden says Supreme Court emissions ruling risks ability to tackle climate change

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he hosts the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF) in the South Court Auditorium at the White House Complex in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Supreme Court ruling that limited federal power to curb carbon emissions risks damaging the United States' ability to tackle climate change.

"While this decision risks damaging our nation’s ability to keep our air clean and combat climate change, I will not relent in using my lawful authorities to protect public health and tackle the climate crisis," Biden said in a statement.

