Skip to main content

United States

Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there would be repercussions for U.S. Border Patrol agents over their harsh treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border, calling it an embarrassment to the nation.

Still, Biden added that he ultimately bears responsibility for the situation at the Texas border with Mexico amid an influx of thousands of Haitians that has drawn international attention after viral photos showing agents on horseback using reins against the migrants.

"Of course, I take responsibility. I'm president," he told reporters at the White House.

"I promise you those people will pay," he added of the agents. "It's simply not who we are."

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is scheduled to speak at a White House news briefing later on Friday, has launched an investigation over the issue.

Despite the widespread outrage stirred up by the border guard images, pressure is also growing on Biden to tighten the border.

Meanwhile, Mexico is urging Haitians at the border to give up and return to Mexico's frontier with Guatemala to request asylum. read more

Reporting by Steve Holland and Heather Timmons in Washington Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:03 PM UTC

Trump lost in Arizona, says draft of contentious election audit

A partisan review of the 2020 presidential election commissioned by Arizona Republicans has confirmed President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the state's most populous county, according to a draft report of the review's findings.

United States
Former Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case to appeal murder conviction
United States
Republican U.S. Senator Grassley, 88, to seek re-election in Iowa
United States
State, local govts disburse $2.3 bln in Aug. rental aid -Treasury
United States
Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot