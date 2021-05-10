U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy as he faces reporters in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs.

"If you're receiving unemployment benefits and you're offered a suitable job, you can't refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits," Biden said.

