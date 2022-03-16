Biden says U.S. to give Ukraine drones, anti-aircraft systems

U.S. President Joe Biden is flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley as he speaks about assistance the U.S. government is providing to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, before signing an executive order on the aide in the Eisenhower Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was offering an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine to combat Russia's invasion, with the new package including drones and anti-aircraft systems.

"It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to make sure that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that have been attacking their people," Biden said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Chris Gallagher in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Susan Heavey

