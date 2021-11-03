Biden says vaccines for children will be available at about 20,000 locations

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines by next week for children and these shots will be available at about 20,000 locations around the country.

The United States has started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.