United States
Biden says vaccines for children will be available at about 20,000 locations
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines by next week for children and these shots will be available at about 20,000 locations around the country.
The United States has started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.