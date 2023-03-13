Biden says will address banking crisis on Monday morning















NEW CASTLE, Delaware, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would address the banking crisis Monday morning, as the federal government announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O).

Asked by reporters when he would address the banking crisis, Biden said "tomorrow morning."

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Kim Coghill











