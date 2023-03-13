Biden says will address banking crisis on Monday morning

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, U.S. March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would address the banking crisis Monday morning, as the federal government announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O).

Asked by reporters when he would address the banking crisis, Biden said "tomorrow morning."

