Biden says will sign gov't funding bill into law later Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that later in the day he will sign a bill to fund the government through mid-February, legislation approved by Congress that averted the risk of a government shutdown.

In White House remarks, Biden said Congress should now work toward a bipartisan agreement on a full funding bill.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland

