United States
Biden says will sign gov't funding bill into law later Friday
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that later in the day he will sign a bill to fund the government through mid-February, legislation approved by Congress that averted the risk of a government shutdown.
In White House remarks, Biden said Congress should now work toward a bipartisan agreement on a full funding bill.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.