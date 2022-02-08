1 minute read
Biden science adviser Lander resigns after workplace complaints- report
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Eric Lander, a top science adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, resigned on Monday after reports that he bullied and demeaned staffers, according to The Washington Post. read more
Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Eric Beech
