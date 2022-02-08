Skip to main content
Biden science adviser Lander resigns after workplace complaints- report

Dr. Eric Lander, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), speaks following being ceremonially sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Eric Lander, a top science adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, resigned on Monday after reports that he bullied and demeaned staffers, according to The Washington Post. read more

