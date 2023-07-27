Biden seeks heat hazard alert, provides $1 bln to plant trees

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on extreme heat conditions, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had asked Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to issue a heat hazard alert, clarifying that workers have heat-related protections as temperatures soar nationwide.

Biden, speaking at the White House, also said that the U.S. Forest Service will award $1 billion grants to help towns and cities plant trees to repel heat.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

