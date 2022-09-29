Biden sending FEMA administrator to Florida on Friday -statement















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday and pledged to continue close coordination in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the White House said.

Biden told the governor he was sending Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday, it said in a statement.

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu











