Skip to main content

United StatesBiden to set goal for 70% of U.S. adults to have one shot of vaccine by July 4

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden will announce a new goal on Tuesday to have 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4, administration officials said.

The president, who has made fighting the pandemic a key priority of his administration, will also set a goal of having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by that date, which is the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

"If we make progress towards this goal, more and more Americans will gain protection from COVID-19 ... and America will have taken a serious step toward a return to normal," one official told reporters on a conference call.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 2:25 PM UTCPandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing

Fears that U.S. cities would be emptied by the coronavirus pandemic are giving way to potential signs of revival, according to a series of analyses that suggest any dislocation from the last year will prove temporary.

United StatesU.S. Supreme Court skeptical of expanding crack cocaine reforms
United StatesBiden to outline plans to make vaccine doses more accessible
United StatesU.S. spike in domestic terrorism 'keeps me up at night,' attorney general says
United StatesCrist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects