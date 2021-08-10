Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden set to nominate candidate for Inter-American Development Bank -- official

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former Venezuelan congressmen to a post at the Inter-American Development Bank, a White House official said Tuesday.

Biden intends to nominate Leopoldo Martinez Nucete, a Venezuelan-American lawyer, writer, and social entrepreneur as the U.S. executive director of the development bank. He is also the founder of the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas and a member the Democratic National Committee.

Biden also plans to nominate M. Fabiana Jorge as the U.S. alternate executive director at the bank, the official said. Jorge heads a global consulting firm based in Washington focusing on international trade and business.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:13 PM UTCNew York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.

United StatesU.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda
United StatesBiden seeks to support Florida schools threatened by governor over masks
United StatesOnce a political star, Cuomo caps stunning fall with resignation
United StatesBiden says he does not believe he can intervene in states banning mask mandates