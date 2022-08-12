Biden to sign $430 bln climate and tax bill into law next week

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices.

"And while I plan to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law next week, on September 6th we will hold a celebration at the White House in honor of this historic legislation," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

