Biden to sign executive order on federal construction projects in Maryland visit

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on Friday travel to Upper Marlboro, Maryland and sign an executive order related to federal construction projects, the White House said.

"On Friday, February 4, the President will visit Ironworkers Local 5 to sign an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects", the White House said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

