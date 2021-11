U.S. President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a ceremony on the White House South Lawn attended by Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a divided U.S. Congress.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.