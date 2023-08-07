Biden signs law implementing first part of U.S. trade pact with Taiwan

[1/2] Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation on Monday implementing the U.S. and Taiwan's "21st Century" trade initiative and issued a statement saying certain sections of the law "raise constitutional concerns."

Biden said he would treat those sections, which require transmission of trade deal drafts to Congress, as non-binding if they "impermissibly infringe upon my constitutional authority to negotiate with a foreign partner."

Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Caitlin Webber

