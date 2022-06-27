Biden signs memorandum to combat illegal fishing

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a welcoming ceremony on the first day of the G7 summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum to combat illegal fishing, senior U.S. administration officials said on Monday.

The officials told reporters in a briefing the memorandum directs U.S. agencies to work with international partners to crack down on illegal fishing, and they said China had a responsibility to enforce measures against the practice.

Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom

