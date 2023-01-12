Biden slams house Republicans' plans on taxes, says will make inflation worse















WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse.

"House Republicans campaigned on inflation. They didn't say if elected their plan was to make inflation worse," Biden told reporters. "Well, let me be very clear: If any of these bills make it to my desk, I will veto them."

