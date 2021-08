U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and vaccination program during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will give remarks on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the evacuation operation in Afghanistan, the White House said. Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Tim Ahmann Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.