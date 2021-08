U.S. President Joe Biden discusses his 'Build Back Better' agenda and administration efforts to "lower prescription drug prices," in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David on Monday to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, the White House said.

Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), it said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.