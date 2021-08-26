United States
Biden to speak on Kabul airport attack on Thursday -White House
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday about the Kabul airport attack, which killed a dozen American troops, at the White House at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the White House said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily news briefing after the Biden remarks, the White House said.
Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.