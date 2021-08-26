Biden to speak on Kabul airport attack on Thursday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he meets with members of his national security team and private sector leaders to discuss how to "improve the nation's cybersecurity," in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday about the Kabul airport attack, which killed a dozen American troops, at the White House at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the White House said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily news briefing after the Biden remarks, the White House said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

