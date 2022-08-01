Biden to speak on 'successful counter-terrorism operation' on Monday evening

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday evening on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation".

His remarks were scheduled for 1930 ET (2330 GMT), according to the White House.

A senior U.S. official told Reuters that over the weekend, the U.S. conducted a successful operation against a "significant Al Qaeda target" in Afghanistan. There were no civilian casualties in the operation, the official added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Costas Pitas; writing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.