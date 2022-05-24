Biden to speak on Texas school shooting Tuesday night

U.S. President Joe Biden and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hold a bilateral meeting alongside the Quad Summit at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and will speak about it on Tuesday night.

Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she said on Twitter.

Biden was aboard Air Force One returning from a trip to Asia when the shooting happened.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre said. The White House said he will speak at 8:15 p.m.(0015 GMT).

Biden will order the flags at the White House, and at U.S. federal and public buildings to be flown at half-staff, the White House said in a statement from Air Force One.

When he ran for the presidency, Biden, a Democrat, promised to push gun safety measures and reduce the country's tens of thousands of annual gun deaths. He and his Democratic Party have failed to get enough votes in Congress for background checks or other proposed bills.

The United States is the most heavily armed society in the world, according to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, a research group. Small, rural states where gun ownership is widespread have disproportionate influence in the U.S. Senate, where a supermajority of 60 votes is needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. read more

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman

