U.S. President Joe Biden stands by prior to speaking about his economic plan and his administration’s efforts to rebuild manufacturing, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden supports the right of congressional staffers to unionize, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

