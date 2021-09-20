Skip to main content

United States

Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he walks from Marine One at his return from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden supports a thorough investigation of the U.S. drone strike that killed up to ten Afghanistan civilians last month, the White House said on Monday.

Biden was briefed Friday morning about the August drone strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "This was done in error," Psaki said of the strike. "Every loss is a tragedy," she said.

Reporting by Heather Timmons Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

