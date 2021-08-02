Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

Biden takes steps to counter evictions amid U.S. COVID-19 spike -White House

Signs lay on the ground after people gathered outside of an apartment complex with the intention to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants in Mount Rainier, MD, U.S., August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is taking actions designed to protect American renters against evictions, including asking Cabinet departments to use their power to prevent evictions and states to extend or implement eviction bans, the White House said.

Biden also asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection on Sunday to consider the possibility of executive action to stop evictions, it said. He raised the prospect of a new, 30-day bank focused on counties with high or substantial case rates to protect renters, the White House said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

