Biden talking to allies about support for Ukraine, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as well as fresh sanctions against Russia, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is holding a call Thursday with allies and partners on continued support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Edmund Blair

