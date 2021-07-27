United States
Biden to tap ex-ambassador Gitenstein as EU envoy
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. ambassador Mark Gitenstein to serve as the nation's ambassador to the European Union, the White House said on Tuesday.
Gitenstein, U.S. ambassador to Romania in the Obama administration, is an international lawyer and Biden Foundation board member.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.