Biden to tap ex-ambassador Gitenstein as EU envoy

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to members of "the intelligence community workforce and its leadership" as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. ambassador Mark Gitenstein to serve as the nation's ambassador to the European Union, the White House said on Tuesday.

Gitenstein, U.S. ambassador to Romania in the Obama administration, is an international lawyer and Biden Foundation board member.

