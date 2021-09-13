Skip to main content

Biden to tap Georgetown law professor for FTC -- sources

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is set to nominate a Georgetown law professor and privacy advocate to serve on the Federal Trade Commision, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, is also a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. A White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Axios reported the planned nomination earlier.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz

