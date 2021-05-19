Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesBiden to tap Homendy to head NTSB, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Reuters reported the planned nomination on April 22. nL1N2MF3DV] Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues. The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday he will step down on June 30.

