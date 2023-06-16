Biden taps former N.Carolina health secretary to head CDC















WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday tapped former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to lead the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cohen will replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30 as head of the public health agency that critics have said was slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Tim Ahmann











