Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden on Wednesday nominated Summer Mersinger and Caroline Pham to be members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said.

Mersinger has served as chief of staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump. Pham is a managing director at Citi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.