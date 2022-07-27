Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill

U.S. President Joe Biden walks in the Rose Garden as he returns from COVID-19 isolation to work in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

In a statement, Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill as soon as possible and for the House to follow suit.

Reporting by Eric Beech

