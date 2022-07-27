1 minute read
Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
In a statement, Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill as soon as possible and for the House to follow suit.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.