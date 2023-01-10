Biden tells Trudeau he plans to travel to Canada in March -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a bilateral meeting at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he plans to travel to Canada in March, the White House said.

Biden made the comments in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau on the sidelines of a three-way summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann

