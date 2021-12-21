Biden tells unvaccinated Americans to be 'concerned' about Omicron variant
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned unvaccinated Americans they are putting themselves and loved ones at risk amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus sweeping the nation.
"If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said in a White House speech where he unveiled new plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them in January.
Biden noted vaccinated people who get COVID-19 may get ill but they are protected from severe illness and death and they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as they had planned.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.