Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her face mask as she watches President Joe Biden sign into law H.R. 3076, the “Postal Service Reform Act of 2022” at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.

Reporting by Heather Timmons

